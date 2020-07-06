UrduPoint.com
APTMA Concern: Low Gas Pressure, Power Outages

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir said on Monday that frequent power outages and low gas pressure were causing production losses to textile mills.

He said APTMA member mills were facing power fluctuations and "unannounced load-shedding" over the last few weeks, besides supply interruptions of furnace oil which was of paramount importance for the textile industry dependent on HFO for Captive Power Plants (CPPs) operations and various manufacturing processes such as dyeing, drying, and heating, etc.

He sought authorities attention to the matter,saying in the crucial times when economy was hit by coronaviruspandemic the exports of the country had just started recovering after plummeting low in last months.

Adil Bashir urged Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Mujahid Pervez Chattha and Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Amer Tufail to help in the provision of regular electricity supply and normal gas pressure for exporters cum manufacturing units of the textile sector to enable them meet their business commitments.

