APTMA demands restoration of energy supply to textile industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir Thursday urged the government to take immediate measures for the restoration of energy, both electricity and gas supply to the textile industry.

He told the media here that gas supply to textile sector had been suspended, while a sudden drop in temperature and high moisture in the air had led to a massive tripping of 132Kv transmission lines in the industrial hubs. Non-availability of both electricity and gas had chocked the production activity of the textile industry especially in Punjab and the mills have started closing down their operations at the cost of losing export orders and retrenchment of labour.

Rahim Nasir added that 70 percent of textile industry was based in Punjab and suspension of gas may bring it to a complete halt.

He also mentioned that as many as 96 extension of load/new electricity connection cases of APTMA member mills were pending with respective power distribution companies.

The APTMA Chairman hoped that the government would take stock of the situation and issuedirections to the authorities concerned for restoration of energy supply to textile industry.

