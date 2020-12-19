UrduPoint.com
APTMA Demands Withdrawal Of FIRs Against Exporters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:24 PM

APTMA demands withdrawal of FIRs against exporters

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir on Saturday urged the federal government to stop FBR from harassment of taxpayers and withdraw all FIRs lodged against genuine and bonafide manufacturers and exporters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir on Saturday urged the Federal government to stop FBR from harassment of taxpayers and withdraw all FIRs lodged against genuine and bonafide manufacturers and exporters.

He made this demand in a media release here and added that Prime Minister was all out to support the export-oriented sectors of Pakistan but some vested interests are bent upon frustrating the intents of the government by hindering the unprecedented growth in exports.

According to him, exports from Pakistan registered an impressive uplift over the last few months due to unflinching support by the prime minister but the pace of potential upsurge in exports may be retarded by unfriendly attitude of certain government functionaries.

He alleged that FASTER and Weboc systems of FBR have become glitches and FBR has itself repeatedly publicly admitted that FASTER system had multiple flaws and deficiencies. He regretted that instead of correcting the system and making it more efficient, field formations of FBR started lodging stereo typed FIRs against the taxpayers, and such moves may affect negatively the congenial business environment created due to hard efforts by the government.

In this regard, he claimed that Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Lahore recently registered FIRs against leading textile exporters in total disregard to the fact that computer system of FBR had itself erroneously uploaded input tax adjustment of sales tax twice.

Adil Bashir alleged that FBR system had uploaded the data twice erroneously due to system error in September 2019 and there was no mis-declaration or omission on part of the taxpayers. He added that the alleged offence relate to only the month of September 2019 which established that it was not an individual act but result of systematic error of FBR.

APTMA Chairman said that initiating criminal proceedings by LTO Lahore against major reputed companies even without confronting them or issuing show-cause notices is contrary to the principles of natural justice.

He argued that it was very painful to name and shame all Directors of the mills by nominating them in the FIR without even conducting a meaningful inquiry and in the absence of any incriminating evidence.

He stressed that in case any agency of FBR finds any lapse in the compliance of tax laws, it should serve proper show cause notice upon the alleged taxpayer and no criminal proceedings should be initiated against any such person unless and until the case has stood scrutiny and test of an impartial judicial forum.

Adil Bashir also offered the services of APTMA to FBR in conducting any meaningful inquiry against tax evaders.

He hoped that federal government would take stock of the situation and issue necessary directions to FBR for immediate withdrawal of FIRs in the larger interest of the business environment in the country and fostering of exports.

