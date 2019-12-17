APTMA for 5-year policy for textile, clothing to attract new investment

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir on Tuesday urged the government to provide five-year policy for textiles and clothing to attract long term investment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : All Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir on Tuesday urged the government to provide five-year policy for textiles and clothing to attract long term investment.

He was speaking to a delegation of Trade & Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) including 15 probationary Officers from 26th Specialized Training Programme (STP) here at APTMA Punjab office.

Abdul Rahim Nasir said the textile industry was planning to establish as many as 1,000 garments plants near major textile manufacturing cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Peshawar. The government should allow Long Term Finance Facility (LTFF) to both direct and indirect exporters for building infrastructure in addition to existing scheme for plant and machinery, he added.

He said the prospective investors reluctant to make new investment decisions due to high cost of doing business and textile industry had lost technological advantage over its global and regional competitors, who were enjoying various investment incentives to promote investment, production and exports.

Unfortunately, Pakistan's textile and clothing export share in global trade had dropped from 2.2 per cent to 1.7 per cent, therefore, fresh investment was direly needed, he argued.

However, he said, the textile exports could increase to US $ 50 billion in 2019 from existing level of US $ 13 billion provided that the government ensured long term policy for the textile industry. According to him, only the availability of regionally competitive energy i.e. Gas at US $ 6.5 mmBTU and electricity at 7.5 US cents/kWh could materialize the dream of fresh investment in the country. The government should also extend duty drawback scheme for five years and drawbacks should be increased every year by one per cent for garments (up to 12 per cent) and made-ups (up to 10 per cent), he suggested.

APTMA Punjab Senior Vice Chairman hoped that the government would ensure skill enhancement facilities in collaboration with the industry. He also sought amendment in labour laws to encourage productivity and implementation of social standards.