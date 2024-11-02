APTMA For Cooperation With Gherzi On Fiber Recycling,renewable Energy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Central Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Kamran Arshad Saturday highlighted a wider scope of cooperation of Gherzi for fiber recycling and renewable energy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Central Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Kamran Arshad Saturday highlighted a wider scope of cooperation of Gherzi for fiber recycling and renewable energy.
He was speaking to a Gherzi delegation here at APTMA office. The delegation included Giuseppe Gherzi, Managing Partner Gherzi, Navdeep Sodhi, Partner Gherzi, Usman Malik, CEO, PITCO, and Rahim Khimani, Senior Associate, Karachi.
Earlier, Kamran Arshad welcomed the delegation along with Abdul Rahim Nasir, former Chairman APTMA, Bilal Monnoo, Hussain Monnoo, Mohammad Raza Baqir, Secretary General APTMA, and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor APTMA.
He expressed the hope that this strategic partnership aims to boost Pakistan's textile exports, create jobs, and contribute to the country's economic growth.
The chairman APTMA said the member mills had already achieved significant milestones in sustainability, complying with international and local standards. He said Pakistan's textile industry plans to establish 1,000 garment plants, investing US $7 billion to increase exports to US $50 billion, generate employment for 700,000 workers, and produce garments worth US $20 million per annum per plant.
In his presentation, Giuseppe Gherzi said global textile market is expected to witness a slowdown in garment production growth. He said the industry leaders are advised to stay agile and adapt to these new trends to remain competitive in the ever-changing garment landscape.
He identified 34 major trends transforming the textile industry, from production to consumption. He advised that as the textile industry evolves, companies must adapt to these trends to remain competitive and sustainable.
He said textile industry would undergo significant transformation by 2030, driven by technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and shifting market demands. He highlighted the growing importance of recycling in connecting brands to Man-Made Fiber (MMF) producers, saying that multiple companies investing in recycling technologies.
Speaking about the changing trends, he said, Galy Co., a biotech firm pioneering sustainable cotton production, has secured $33 million in oversubscribed Series B funding. Galy's innovative approach isolates cell populations from various cotton plant varieties, cultivates them in labs, and transforms them into stem cells using bioreactors. This method eliminates the need for conventional farming practices.
He stressed the need for brands to adapt to the new market reality and innovate to drive growth. He said the evolving landscape of US textile and apparel imports, with emerging markets, are gaining prominence. He further warned that as ultra-fast fashion gains ground, traditional fast fashion leaders must innovate to stay competitive. He said the global apparel resale market is experiencing rapid growth, as apparel resale market is projected to reach US $350 billion by 2028.
Recent Stories
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
More Stories From Business
-
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI2 minutes ago
-
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president2 minutes ago
-
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets33 minutes ago
-
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC36 minutes ago
-
Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh33 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements33 minutes ago
-
Planning minister highlights importance of prioritizing development3 hours ago
-
Pak- Germany to start 2nd phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project'3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Commerce minister heads to Tashkent for 'Ministerial Commission Meeting'4 hours ago
-
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo5 hours ago
-
Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago