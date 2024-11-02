Open Menu

APTMA For Cooperation With Gherzi On Fiber Recycling,renewable Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:59 PM

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

Central Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Kamran Arshad Saturday highlighted a wider scope of cooperation of Gherzi for fiber recycling and renewable energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Central Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Kamran Arshad Saturday highlighted a wider scope of cooperation of Gherzi for fiber recycling and renewable energy.

He was speaking to a Gherzi delegation here at APTMA office. The delegation included Giuseppe Gherzi, Managing Partner Gherzi, Navdeep Sodhi, Partner Gherzi, Usman Malik, CEO, PITCO, and Rahim Khimani, Senior Associate, Karachi.

Earlier, Kamran Arshad welcomed the delegation along with Abdul Rahim Nasir, former Chairman APTMA, Bilal Monnoo, Hussain Monnoo, Mohammad Raza Baqir, Secretary General APTMA, and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor APTMA.

He expressed the hope that this strategic partnership aims to boost Pakistan's textile exports, create jobs, and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The chairman APTMA said the member mills had already achieved significant milestones in sustainability, complying with international and local standards. He said Pakistan's textile industry plans to establish 1,000 garment plants, investing US $7 billion to increase exports to US $50 billion, generate employment for 700,000 workers, and produce garments worth US $20 million per annum per plant.

In his presentation, Giuseppe Gherzi said global textile market is expected to witness a slowdown in garment production growth. He said the industry leaders are advised to stay agile and adapt to these new trends to remain competitive in the ever-changing garment landscape.

He identified 34 major trends transforming the textile industry, from production to consumption. He advised that as the textile industry evolves, companies must adapt to these trends to remain competitive and sustainable.

He said textile industry would undergo significant transformation by 2030, driven by technological advancements, sustainability concerns, and shifting market demands. He highlighted the growing importance of recycling in connecting brands to Man-Made Fiber (MMF) producers, saying that multiple companies investing in recycling technologies.

Speaking about the changing trends, he said, Galy Co., a biotech firm pioneering sustainable cotton production, has secured $33 million in oversubscribed Series B funding. Galy's innovative approach isolates cell populations from various cotton plant varieties, cultivates them in labs, and transforms them into stem cells using bioreactors. This method eliminates the need for conventional farming practices.

He stressed the need for brands to adapt to the new market reality and innovate to drive growth. He said the evolving landscape of US textile and apparel imports, with emerging markets, are gaining prominence. He further warned that as ultra-fast fashion gains ground, traditional fast fashion leaders must innovate to stay competitive. He said the global apparel resale market is experiencing rapid growth, as apparel resale market is projected to reach US $350 billion by 2028.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Nasir Market Textile Cotton National University All From Industry Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

2 minutes ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

2 minutes ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

3 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

3 minutes ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

3 minutes ago
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

33 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

33 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

33 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

36 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

36 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business