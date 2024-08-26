Open Menu

APTMA, German Delegation For Enhancing Bilateral Trade

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM

APTMA, German delegation for enhancing bilateral trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and a visiting delegation of German importers have agreed to enhance sustainability reporting to boost bilateral trade expansion.

The German delegation, led by Dr. Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI e. V. German Importers and included Ms. Bettina Müller (Project Director, SEQUA), Mr. Christian von Mitzlaff (Supply Chain Due Diligence consultant), and Mr. Sarim Mahmood (CEO FOS), visited the APTMA office here on Monday.

APTMA North Zone Chairman Kamran Arshad, along with Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Vice Chairman Ahmed Shafi, Mohammad Ali, Ismail Fareed Sh, Haroon Elahi and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation.

The German delegation's visit aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation and synergies in the textile sector.

Kamran Arshad emphasized the importance of the €45 million Technical Cooperation Agreement between Pakistan and Germany to enhance trade and investment. He also sought mutual capacity building, training on the EU Digital Product Passport requirement, and orientation programs on the EU Green Deal regulations.

He expressed hope that the EU's extension of GSP plus for another 10 years would bring economic benefits to Pakistan and improve human rights, labour rights, and environmental standards.

He also sought assistance for APTMA members to implement Occupational Safety & Health Standards (OSH). The GSP-Plus facility allows Pakistani exports to compete with rivals like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with 78 percent of products eligible for duty-free export to the EU.

Since 2013, he said, Pakistan's exports to the EU have increased by 73 percent and to Germany by 40 percent, thanks to the GSP-Plus facility. APTMA members are compliant with 27 GSP plus conventions and are working towards compliance with new conventions. They adhere to international and local sustainability standards like SA 8000 and Oeko Tex, contributing to a clean environment and Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the industry is shifting away from fossil fuels, focusing on preferred fibres like organic cotton and recycled polyester, and setting up effluent and water treatment plants for a socially responsible industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Exports Water Sri Lanka German Visit Germany Osh Textile Cotton Christian All From Agreement Industry Million Labour

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

3 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

3 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

3 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

3 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

3 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

4 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

4 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

4 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

4 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business