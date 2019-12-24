APTMA members briefed on withholding tax

A team of Inland Revenue officers briefed the members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) about the salient features of Withholding Tax (WHT) here at APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of Inland Revenue officers briefed the members of All Textile Mills Association (APTMA) about the salient features of Withholding Tax (WHT) here at APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday.

Briefing the APTMA members, the Inland Revenue team explained the rationale and background for the imposition of WHT and their contribution in the overall taxation and economy of Pakistan.

Inland Revenue officers elaborated that purpose of WHT was not only to collect taxes in time but also to facilitate taxpayers in discharge of their tax liability in installments spread over 12 months period, as the lump sum payment of the whole amount of tax incurs heavy financial burden on taxpayers.

The Inland Revenue team also made a presentation about the adjustment of WHT and the method as well as payment of correctly calculated WHT to the exchequer.

On this occasion, APTMA management thanked the team of Inland Revenue for educating its members regarding correct and efficient discharge of tax liability as per law.

APTMA hoped that such interactions would continue in future to benefit the department and the members of the Association.