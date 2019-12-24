UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APTMA Members Briefed On Withholding Tax

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

APTMA members briefed on withholding tax

A team of Inland Revenue officers briefed the members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) about the salient features of Withholding Tax (WHT) here at APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of Inland Revenue officers briefed the members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) about the salient features of Withholding Tax (WHT) here at APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday.

Briefing the APTMA members, the Inland Revenue team explained the rationale and background for the imposition of WHT and their contribution in the overall taxation and economy of Pakistan.

Inland Revenue officers elaborated that purpose of WHT was not only to collect taxes in time but also to facilitate taxpayers in discharge of their tax liability in installments spread over 12 months period, as the lump sum payment of the whole amount of tax incurs heavy financial burden on taxpayers.

The Inland Revenue team also made a presentation about the adjustment of WHT and the method as well as payment of correctly calculated WHT to the exchequer.

On this occasion, APTMA management thanked the team of Inland Revenue for educating its members regarding correct and efficient discharge of tax liability as per law.

APTMA hoped that such interactions would continue in future to benefit the department and the members of the Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Textile All

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for continuo ..

22 seconds ago

Khashoggi's Fiancee Slams Saudi Court Verdict in J ..

24 seconds ago

Violence flares in north Afghanistan as forces rea ..

26 seconds ago

10 uplift schemes worth Rs 10.079b approved

29 seconds ago

Okara DPO annoyed at lack of police action against ..

6 minutes ago

Party chairman's browbeating can't deter NAB from ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.