APTMA Punjab chairman for new textile policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir on Wednesday urged the government to announce new textile policy for attracting new investment to the textile industry.

He said the textile value chain was affected badly due to a delay in the announcement of the new textile policy, says a press release.

He was of the view that a delay in textile policy may result in delay or even backing out of investors from possible investments in the textile chain.

He said APTMA leadership had been making efforts for securing export led growth textile policy. "A team led by former Chairman APTMA Ahsan Bashir has submitted a visionary draft of five years textile policy to the prime minister which has addressed the shortcomings in the previous policies", he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was very keen to resolve industry issues in order to achieve export and growth targets, adding that textile industry was hopeful for an upsurge in exports,the government would implement the whole policy in letter and spirit. He said timely implementation of the long-term textile policy would not only bring new investments in the country but also enable the industry achieve the target of $30 billion exports in the next five years.