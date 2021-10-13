UrduPoint.com

APTMA, US Cotton Resolve To Enhance Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

APTMA, US Cotton resolve to enhance mutual cooperation

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership and representatives of the US Cotton Wednesday resolved to enhance mutual cooperation in cotton and textile trade and investment opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership and representatives of the US Cotton Wednesday resolved to enhance mutual cooperation in cotton and textile trade and investment opportunities.

This understanding was reached during the visit of a high-profile delegation of the US Cotton here at APTMA House.

The visiting delegation consisted of Mr. William Bettendorf, Regional Director CCI, Mr. Joerg Bauersachs, Head of Technical Services CCI, Mr. Phil Bogel, consultant, Mr. Steve Dyer, ACSA (LDA), and Mr. John King, ACSA (Olam). Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir along with other senior APTMA members welcomed the delegation at the APTMA House Lahore.

William Bettendorf, Regional Director CCI, said the visit of the US Cotton delegation had become a regular feature over the last few years. He said this constant interaction between the two sides had helped resolve issues relating to cotton trade between the two countries. The objective of organizing a workshop for the APTMA member mills was to understand the problems faced by them in cotton import from the US, he added. Other speakers of the delegation responded to queries raised by the APTMA members.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Nasir Chairman APTMA said the US was Pakistan's largest trade and investment partner with a total trade of $7.2 billion. He said there was a need for enhancing bilateral trade relations to ensure technology transfer for high-yielding cotton seeds.

He also stressed on facilitation of entry of international seed companies with transgenic technology. He urged, the US delegation to introduce improved, genetically modified, and certified seeds in Pakistan besides sharing information on the weather forecast.

He also stressed synergy with the US Cotton Research Institute for capacity building of Agriculture Research Institutions in Pakistan to encourage training on contamination-free cotton production and the establishment of joint ventures with Pakistani partners.

Rahim Nasir also emphasized the training on labeling cotton bales with regard to trash content, moisture and weight. He said the textile industry was focused on capacity expansion and more production units would be in place soon the new Textile Policy was announced by the government.

Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA Northern Zone said that cotton production in Pakistan had dropped to 8 million bales in 2021-22 as against the production of 14.8 million bales in 2011-12 and consumption of 16 million bales due to multiple reasons including water shortage, fake pesticides, and poor pest management. Zaman said that fall in cotton production was depleting fast foreign exchange reserves as the cotton import bill had jumped to around US$1.5 billion per annum.

He also urged the US to offer duty-free access for Pakistani exports that would help reduce povertylevel, unemployment and encourage new investment. He said the market access facility to Pakistanwould not affect the US textile industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Shortage Technology Exchange Exports Import Poor Water Agriculture Visit Nasir Market Textile Cotton National University All From Government Industry Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

1 minute ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Putin Surprised by US Reaction to Creation of Hype ..

Putin Surprised by US Reaction to Creation of Hypersonic Weapons by Russia

1 minute ago
 SU Mirpurkhas campus holds first ever job fair

SU Mirpurkhas campus holds first ever job fair

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes 899.887 Kg narcotics worth $95.314 mln ..

ANF seizes 899.887 Kg narcotics worth $95.314 mln internationally

1 minute ago
 Actions against price hike; 13 FIRs registered, 15 ..

Actions against price hike; 13 FIRs registered, 157 booked, 119 shops sealed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.