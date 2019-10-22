APTMA vows to work with EU to ensure sustainability

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Tuesday vowed to work with European Union (EU) on all the initiatives to ensure sustainability and growth of textile industry in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : All Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Tuesday vowed to work with European Union (EU) on all the initiatives to ensure sustainability and growth of textile industry in Pakistan

He was talking to European Union (EU)s Ambassador Designate to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, who visited APTMA Punjab office here. Chairman APTMA also gave a detailed presentation about the Association and highlighted that its members were corporate entities compliant to all social standards while producing goods predominantly meant for exports.

Adil Bashir said the APTMA had taken an active part in securing of EU GSP Plus status for Pakistan in 2014 to widen the market access available to Pakistan and since then, the exports of Pakistan to EU had increased by 62 per cent. In the early years of the facility, Pakistan's exports to the EU witnessed significant growth but it had become stagnant at 5514 million Euros for the last three years.

He said the prime reason was relocation of buying houses of major retailers and brands to other competing countries besides the high cost of manufacturing in Pakistan.

However, he stressed, the present government had taken special measures to encourage industrialization and exports, and the business scenario was changing fast in the country. APTMA along with the Federal government was formulating a long-term textile policy to set direction for sustainability and growth of Pakistan's textile sector.

He said the prospective investors were keenly looking forward to undertake BMR (Balancing, Modernization and Replacement), expansions, and greenfield investment projects in all sub sectors of the textile value chain subject to the availability of enabling environment.

He said the industry had envisaged to double textile and clothing exports to US $ 26 billion in next five years with an investment of US $ 7 billion by setting up 1000 garmenting plants which would result in the creation of direct job opportunities for one million workforce.

In the garments industry, he added, the predominant majority of the industry workforce is women, which would also bring about a gender-balance in the workforce and had a salutary effect. He said the GSP Plus regime called for Pakistan to fully implement its commitments under 27 international conventions on human rights, good governance, labour and environmental standards. APTMA has undertaken a number of sustainability initiatives to keep the textile industry at par with global standards and expectations, he added.

The visiting envoy said the textile industry of Pakistan needs to prepare itself for meeting the challenges of sustaining GSP Plus status so as to avail the opportunities of increasing exports to the EU. The global consumer perception, she said, had completely changed and it had become more conscious to socially responsible for environment-friendly products. There was no doubt that Pakistan had vast potential to double its exports, however, the perception management was the key for the government and industry to maintain and sustain, she added.