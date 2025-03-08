Open Menu

APTMA Welcomes Reduction In Inflation

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

APTMA welcomes reduction in inflation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Former chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Hafiz Asghar Qadri welcomed

the recent decline in the inflation rate and said that its credit went to the government due to its

bold steps.

He acknowledged the government's relief efforts, including Rs 30 billion Ramzan relief package

of the Punjab government and Rs.20 billion package of the Federal government.

He appealed the government to create new employment opportunities and promote business

activities, and also demanded to reduce prices of electricity, gas and petroleum.

