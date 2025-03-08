APTMA Welcomes Reduction In Inflation
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Former chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Hafiz Asghar Qadri welcomed
the recent decline in the inflation rate and said that its credit went to the government due to its
bold steps.
He acknowledged the government's relief efforts, including Rs 30 billion Ramzan relief package
of the Punjab government and Rs.20 billion package of the Federal government.
He appealed the government to create new employment opportunities and promote business
activities, and also demanded to reduce prices of electricity, gas and petroleum.
Recent Stories
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
More Stories From Business
-
APTMA welcomes reduction in inflation3 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.306,0006 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 202512 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 202513 hours ago
-
Bazaar technologies authorize to acquire Wemsol: CCP22 hours ago
-
Shares slump on Trump tariffs tinkering, jobs22 hours ago
-
US stock markets rise as investors track Trump tariffs, jobs22 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme23 hours ago
-
Pakistan has potential for much faster, more diversified economic growth: WB team leader23 hours ago
-
National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqbal24 hours ago
-
Early cotton cultivation boosted with govt support23 hours ago
-
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab1 day ago