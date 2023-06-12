UrduPoint.com

APTPMA Chairman Terms Federal Budget Balanced In Most Trying Circumstances

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Chairman Muhammad Pervez Lala said that Federal Budget 2023-24 which had been prepared under most trying circumstances, was a balanced budget, nevertheless, there was enough room for improvement therein.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that despite top heavy burden of foreign and domestic loans and high inflation coupled with difficult economic situation, such a budget had been presented.

He said that a number of positive corrective measures had been envisaged in the Budget, e.g. increase of business turnover limit of a manufacturers from Rs.250 (m) to Rs.800 (m), Exemption of Customs duties on raw materials/inputs for Machine Tools, Reduction of minimum tax liability of turnover from 1.25 percent to 1.0 percent for companies listed on pakistan stock exchange, more clarity in carry forward regime of minimum tax on turnover, zero rating to exporter registered under Export Facilitation Scheme, special relief package for salaried persons, pensioners etc.

However, still a lot had to be done; he contended and added that there were no details found in the Finance Bill regarding reduction of customs duty on import of dyes & chemicals used in the textile processing industry. He said that the government should understand that only way to progress was to earn more Dollars and for earning more dollars, we needed to exports more and government should concentrate on low hanging fruits, like IT and Textiles.

He said that IT was considered in the budget but textile sector and 5 export-oriented zero-rated sectors completely ignored in spite of our so many appeals that this industry was not able to perform due to high cost of doing business and manufacturing.

He said that exports were the backbone and only savior to the country and if we don't concentrate on this, then how we were going to come out from current crisis.

More Stories From Business

