Arab League, Vietnam Sign MoU To Strengthen Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties



CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang signed here on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral relations, according to a statement released by the AL.

Aboul-Gheit stressed the importance of strengthening the relations between members of the AL and Vietnam in different fields.

Heading a high-profile delegation, the Vietnamese official lauded the AL for its role in maintaining regional peace and security.

According to the AL, this is the second MoU of its kind that was signed between the pan-Arab body with southeastern Asian countries after the first one inked with Indonesia in 2016.

The AL seeks to continue boost its relations with southeastern Asian states at all levels, the statement added.

