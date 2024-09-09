Aramco Has Not Commissioned Any Site In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) Chief Operating Officer Zeeshan Tayyeb on Monday clarified that 'no Aramco site has been commissioned anywhere in Pakistan so far
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO) Chief Operating Officer Zeeshan Tayyeb on Monday clarified that ‘no Aramco site has been commissioned anywhere in Pakistan so far.
In a statement, Tayyeb said that a formal announcement will be made in this regard at an appropriate time.
GO said it has issued the clarification in response to the misleading picture and news circulating on social media.
GO a business partner of the Saudi oil giant Aramco, in Pakistan, has said that no site has been commissioned and the
picture is of some other site outside Pakistan.
Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies completed its acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. earlier this year.
