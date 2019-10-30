UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aramco IPO Will Be Saudi Crown Prince's Decision: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

Aramco IPO will be Saudi crown prince's decision: minister

The timing of the highly anticipated stock market debut of Saudi energy colossus Aramco will be dictated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The timing of the highly anticipated stock market debut of Saudi energy colossus Aramco will be dictated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Aramco was expected to launch the first part of a two-stage IPO earlier in October, but the process has been delayed, reportedly due to the prince's dissatisfaction with the valuation of the firm, which had been hoped to reachUS $ two trillion.

The long-awaited initial public offering will now happen on December 11 on the Riyadh stock market, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television said on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman October December Market TV

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

13 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

36 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

53 minutes ago

Drinking game should settle World Cup play-off, jo ..

11 minutes ago

4 killed as passenger van falls into ditch near D. ..

11 minutes ago

UK Information Commissioner Says Facebook Agrees t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.