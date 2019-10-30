(@imziishan)

The timing of the highly anticipated stock market debut of Saudi energy colossus Aramco will be dictated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The timing of the highly anticipated stock market debut of Saudi energy colossus Aramco will be dictated by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Aramco was expected to launch the first part of a two-stage IPO earlier in October, but the process has been delayed, reportedly due to the prince's dissatisfaction with the valuation of the firm, which had been hoped to reachUS $ two trillion.

The long-awaited initial public offering will now happen on December 11 on the Riyadh stock market, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television said on Tuesday.