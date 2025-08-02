Arbabi Proposes Establishment Of Joint Border Free Zone Between Iran, Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:53 PM
A high-level Iranian delegation led by Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones on Saturday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi to explore avenues for deepening economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A high-level Iranian delegation led by Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zones on Saturday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held a productive meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi to explore avenues for deepening economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
The Iranian delegation included Mohammad Said Arbabi, Managing Director of the Chamber of Free Zones; Saeed Rabiei, Deputy Secretary of Free Zones; Ali Reza Khayyami, Director; Zahra Qadyanlo, Commercial Counsellor; Asif Ghias, Managing Director Zenith; and Ms. Faiza Hussaini.
The ICCI side was represented by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Chairman Founder Group Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, Executive Members Mohammad Imran Minhas, Waseem Chaudhry, and Advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqui.
Both sides agreed to foster collaboration in trade, joint ventures, investment, and industrial cooperation, emphasizing the need for mutually beneficial economic initiatives.
Reza Masrour showcased the vast potential of Iran’s free trade zones, especially the Chabahar Free Zone, and invited Pakistani businessmen for a visit to explore investment prospects.
Highlighting a major proposal, Mohammad Said Arbabi suggested the establishment of a joint border free zone between Iran and Pakistan.
He revealed that Iran has already allocated a significant tract of land for this purpose and urged Pakistan to take the next step toward materializing this initiative.
He further recommended a formal partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chabahar Free Zone and ICCI to facilitate joint expos and business cooperation.
Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi underlined the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade, organizing joint exhibitions, and enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business linkages.
He said Pakistan’s pharmaceutical, surgical and sports goods, minerals, pink salt, and IT services hold great potential for exports to Iran. He vowed ICCI's active support for value addition, border trade, and cultural exchanges.
President Qureshi also extended an invitation to the Iranian side to participate in ICCI’s upcoming International Industrial Exhibition scheduled for September, encouraging them to showcase their industrial and cultural strengths.
Chairman Founder Group, Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, and Executive Members Imran Minhas and Waseem Chaudhry echoed the sentiments, reiterating the need for stronger economic bonds and greater engagement between the two countries.
Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui appreciated the efforts of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Islamabad for fostering bilateral trade ties. He also expressed heartfelt solidarity with the families of Iranian martyrs affected by recent Israeli aggression.
The meeting concluded on a positive note with a shared resolve to accelerate bilateral trade, facilitate investment, and work jointly towards regional economic integration.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Business
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities8 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance8 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola11 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..11 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation12 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA12 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC13 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Govt finalized process of sugar import for price stabilization13 hours ago
-
KP-EZDMC, TDAP host training session on Amazon16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 202521 hours ago