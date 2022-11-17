UrduPoint.com

Arbitration Confirmed Gazprom's Right To Suspend Gas Supplies To Finnish Gasum - Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Arbitration Confirmed Gazprom's Right to Suspend Gas Supplies to Finnish Gasum - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Stockholm the arbitral tribunal ordered Finland's state-run energy firm Gasum to pay Gazprom Export more than 300 million Euros ($311 million) in debt, and confirmed the legality of Gazprom's suspension of supplies to the Finnish company, Gazprom said on Thursday.

Russian gas giant Gazprom completely halted gas supplies on May 21 to Finnish gas company Gasum since the company had not received payments in rubles. Earlier on Wednesday, Gasum said that the arbitration court in Stockholm ruled that the company is not obliged to pay in rubles under the contract with Gazprom Export.

"A decision has been made on arbitration between Gazprom Export and Gasum.... The arbitral tribunal in its decision, among other things, ordered Gasum to pay Gazprom Export of more than 300 million euros in debt for gas supplies and in connection with non-fulfillment of the 'take or pay' obligation, as well as interest charged for late payment," Gazprom said on Telegram.

Gazprom added that the tribunal recognized the legitimacy of the decree of the Russian president, concerning the payment for gas in rubles.

"In addition, the tribunal recognized the publication of the decree of the Russian president No. 172 of 31.03.2022 on the transition to payment for gas in rubles as a circumstance of force majeure under the contract. Thus, the tribunal confirmed the legality of the suspension of natural gas supplies in case the buyer fails to pay in rubles in accordance with the decree of the Russian president," Gazprom's statement read.

The arbitration also obliged the parties to continue negotiations on the contract to resolve the situation with further gas supplies, Gazprom concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Stockholm Finland May Gas Million Court

Recent Stories

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

1 minute ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

52 minutes ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.