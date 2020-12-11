UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ArcelorMittal, Italy Sign Ex-Ilva Steel Production Deal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:02 PM

ArcelorMittal, Italy sign ex-Ilva steel production deal

Italy will invest one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in a joint deal with ArcelorMittal to rescue the country's struggling Taranto steel plant, the steel giant said Friday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy will invest one billion Euros ($1.2 billion) in a joint deal with ArcelorMittal to rescue the country's struggling Taranto steel plant, the steel giant said Friday.

The agreement allows ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel maker, to maintain partial control over production in Italy and avoids the shuttering of the plant, which employs thousands of people.

Under the deal, production will be refocused on lower-carbon steelmaking technologies.

"The agreement provides for a significant financial commitment from the Italian state and represents an important step towards the decarbonisation of the Taranto plant," Italy's economic development minister, Stefano Patuanelli, said in a statement.

Maurizio Landini, leader of the CGIL, Italy's main trade union, called it a "positive move".

ArcelorMittal had announced in 2018 that it was buying Ilva, but backtracked the following year following legal issues relating to the expensive clean-up of the heavily-polluted site.

Italy's government has been desperate to save the Taranto plant, an important employer in the south, since the debt-ridden Ilva was placed under judicial administration in 2015.

The new deal provides for a capital increase of AM InvestCo, ArcelorMittal's subsidiary, which will acquire the remains of Ilva, according to a press release from ArcelorMittal.

Invitalia, a state-owned investment agency, will put in 400 million euros by the end of January, followed by a second tranche of 680 million euros that will leave it with a 60-percent share.

ArcelorMittal will also invest 70 million euros for a 40 percent stake, it said.

The future entity, which aims to produce eight million tonnes of steel in 2025, "involves a series of public support measures, including ongoing government-funded employment support," said the press release.

ArcelorMittal said in June that it would cut about 5,000 jobs out of approximately 11,000 ex-Ilva workers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Taranto Italy SITE January June 2015 2018 From Government Agreement Share Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

ICMS Colt advance in Peshawar Inter-Club One Day C ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 694 recove ..

20 minutes ago

New Star win AMAN T20 Cricket trophy in Dir Upper

3 minutes ago

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal O ..

10 minutes ago

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long ..

10 minutes ago

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.