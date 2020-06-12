Arctic LNG 2 Project Unaffected by COVID-19, Completed by 19% - Novatek

The Arctic LNG 2 project is completed by 19 percent and will continue uninterrupted despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian gas company Novatek, the major shareholder of the project, said on Friday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Arctic LNG 2 project is completed by 19 percent and will continue uninterrupted despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian gas company Novatek, the major shareholder of the project, said on Friday in a press release.

The heads of all shareholder companies met via teleconference on Friday to discuss the project.

"During the meeting, the Partners noted the current progress on implementing the Arctic LNG 2 project. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Project's participants managed to meet the schedule in all areas. Currently, the overall progress for the Project is estimated at 19%, with concrete casting of the first GBS [gravity-based structure] platform estimated to be completed by 37%," Novatek said.