Argentina Agrees On Debt Restructuring With Major Creditors - Economy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Argentina Agrees on Debt Restructuring With Major Creditors - Economy Ministry

Argentina has reached an agreement with key private creditors on restructuring its debt, which will help prevent a default, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Argentina has reached an agreement with key private creditors on restructuring its debt, which will help prevent a default, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday.

"Argentina and representatives of the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, the Argentina Creditor Committee, and Exchange Bondholder Group, .

... have come to an agreement that will allow the members of these three groups to support a proposal on restructuring of Argentina's debt and significantly lighten the debt itself," the statement of the ministry said.

