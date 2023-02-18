UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico said on Friday they were "deeply concerned" over the decision of the Israeli government to expand settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and called it a violation of international law

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico said on Friday they were "deeply concerned" over the decision of the Israeli government to expand settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and called it a violation of international law.

The Israeli government decided on Monday to legalize nine outposts in the West Bank and initiate a project on the construction of 10,000 houses for Jewish settlers in what most of the UN members consider occupied Palestinian land.

"The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico are deeply concerned about the Israeli government's decision to legalize nine outposts and build 10,000 homes in existing settlements of the West Bank. These unilateral measures constitute serious violations of international law and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," a joint statement read.

The countries' authorities expressed their opposition to any action that could jeopardize the viability of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico call on Israelis and Palestinians to refrain from actions and provocations that could further escalate violence and to resume negotiations to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict," the statement added.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

In late December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem." Under the resolution, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to render an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's violations of Palestinians rights, in particular, the annexation and occupation of their territories.

