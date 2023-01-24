Argentina, Brazil Sign Agreements on Economic, Financial Integration

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Monday signed agreements on economic and financial integration between the two countries.

"I am sure that by signing these agreements we will start a new stage of the strategic relations for decades to come," Fernandez said following a signing ceremony.

The Brazilian president, in turn, noted that closer economic cooperation between the countries in the region and a possible introduction of a single Currency could help reduce their dependency on the US Dollar and intensify trade.

"Why not try to create a single currency among Mercosur states? I think it will happen in the future, it has to happen as some countries have issues with acquiring the dollar," Lula said.

The president of Brazil arrived in Argentina on Sunday. During his visit, Lula da Silva held bilateral meetings with Argentine officials and is also expected to take part in the heads of state summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).