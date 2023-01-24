UrduPoint.com

Argentina, Brazil Sign Agreements On Economic, Financial Integration

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Argentina, Brazil Sign Agreements on Economic, Financial Integration

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Monday signed agreements on economic and financial integration between the two countries.

"I am sure that by signing these agreements we will start a new stage of the strategic relations for decades to come," Fernandez said following a signing ceremony.

The Brazilian president, in turn, noted that closer economic cooperation between the countries in the region and a possible introduction of a single Currency could help reduce their dependency on the US Dollar and intensify trade.

"Why not try to create a single currency among Mercosur states? I think it will happen in the future, it has to happen as some countries have issues with acquiring the dollar," Lula said.

The president of Brazil arrived in Argentina on Sunday. During his visit, Lula da Silva held bilateral meetings with Argentine officials and is also expected to take part in the heads of state summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Visit Argentina Brazil Turkish Lira Sunday

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

2 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

2 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

2 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.