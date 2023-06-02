UrduPoint.com

Argentina Could Join New Development Bank Of BRICS As Early As In August - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Argentina Could Join New Development Bank of BRICS as Early as in August - Reports

Argentina could join the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS group of leading emerging nations as early as in August, Argentine news agency Telam reported on Thursday, citing Bank President Dilma Rousseff

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Argentina could join the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS group of leading emerging nations as early as in August, Argentine news agency Telam reported on Thursday, citing Bank President Dilma Rousseff.

Rousseff told Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa that the bank's board of directors formally authorized a vote on Argentina's admission to the bank at the next meeting, the media reported.

The proposal, put forward by Brazil, will be discussed at the next meeting of the board of directors in the first half of August in South Africa, the report said.

The NDB is an international financial institution established in 2014 at the annual summit.

The NDB aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging markets and developing countries through the provision of loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Several other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Iran Russia Turkey China Egypt Vote Bank Argentina Indonesia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia January August Market Media

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

5 minutes ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

5 minutes ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

5 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.