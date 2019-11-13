Argentina Denies Disruptions in Bolivian Gas Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Argentine energy giant IEASA denied on Tuesday any irregularities in gas shipments from Bolivia after receiving a "force majeure" warning from its Bolivian counterpart.

Argentine media reported earlier that Bolivian energy exporter YPFB had sent a letter to IEASA warning it about possible disruptions in gas transport due to the ongoing crisis.

IEASA confirmed receiving the letter that mentioned "force majeure" in Bolivia but stressed in a statement that "the supply of imported Bolivian gas has not been affected.

The Argentine firm said it had rolled out a contingency plan to address any setbacks in gas imports, including greater reliance on domestic reserves, such as LNG stored in the Escobar Terminal, or imports from Chile.

Chaos erupted in gas-rich Bolivia after the opposition refused to accept President Evo Morales's win in last month's election. The military forced him to stand down and he arrived in Mexico to take up political asylum this Tuesday.