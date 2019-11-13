UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Denies Disruptions In Bolivian Gas Imports

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Argentina Denies Disruptions in Bolivian Gas Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Argentine energy giant IEASA denied on Tuesday any irregularities in gas shipments from Bolivia after receiving a "force majeure" warning from its Bolivian counterpart.

Argentine media reported earlier that Bolivian energy exporter YPFB had sent a letter to IEASA warning it about possible disruptions in gas transport due to the ongoing crisis.

IEASA confirmed receiving the letter that mentioned "force majeure" in Bolivia but stressed in a statement that "the supply of imported Bolivian gas has not been affected.

"

The Argentine firm said it had rolled out a contingency plan to address any setbacks in gas imports, including greater reliance on domestic reserves, such as LNG stored in the Escobar Terminal, or imports from Chile.

Chaos erupted in gas-rich Bolivia after the opposition refused to accept President Evo Morales's win in last month's election. The military forced him to stand down and he arrived in Mexico to take up political asylum this Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Bolivia Chile Mexico Gas Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

2 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

2 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

2 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

2 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

2 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.