Argentina Expects To Become LNG Supplier To Europe In A Few Years - President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 03:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Argentina expects to become a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier to Europe in a few years, but it needs funding to build the necessary infrastructure, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"We are currently building the first gas pipeline... which will allow us to become self-sufficient. We need to build a second gas pipeline for a gas liquefaction plant. This will take at least three to four years," Fernandez said in an interview with the Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

"There are Argentine companies that are ready to build it, and we need funding.

I told (Spanish) Prime Minister (Pedro) Sanchez that I believe we have a great synergy that can be used," he said.

The president said Spain has the capacity to regasify liquefied natural gas.

"We can conclude an agreement to become an LNG supplier to Spain. And, from Spain, to supply to other European countries, this is a project that we have for three years, for which we need financing. We have part of the funding from our entrepreneurs, we need some more," Fernandez said.

