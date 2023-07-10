Argentina Launches First Section of Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta - Presidency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Argentina has launched the first section of the gas pipeline from one of the world's largest shale hydrocarbon deposits, the Vaca Muerta field, for subsequent export, the presidential press service informs.

"Today, President Alberto Fernandez participated ... in the launch of the gas pipeline named after (ex-president) Nestor Kirchner," the press service said on Sunday.

Apart from Fernandez, the inauguration ceremony of the strategic gas pipeline was attended by Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

The gas pipeline is expected to reduce Argentina's dependence on energy imports, deliver gas to the largest cities, and also open up the possibility of exports to Brazil and Chile.

A tender for the second section of the gas pipeline will be announced in September, according to the Argentine presidency.