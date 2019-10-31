Argentina Must Mull Financial Aspect of Joint NPP Construction With Russia- Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Buenos Aires must study the financial aspect of the potential joint construction of floating and ground low-power nuclear power plants (NPPs), Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas part of the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation told Sputnik earlier in the month that Russia and Argentina were mulling the option of jointly constructing floating and ground low-power NPPs.

"We are always cooperating on nuclear energy for peaceful uses. We have to now sit down and see the financial aspect of this one. We are open to continue cooperating because this is not new.

Now, it's a matter of going to the finance dimension," Lagorio said when asked whether Argentina has made any decisions on participating in the joint construction.

In early December 2018, Russia and Argentina signed a strategic document on partnership in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The construction of a floating NPP and a high-power nuclear plant was mentioned, apart from other topics.

Lagorio is currently taking part in the International Public Diplomacy Forum, dubbed The Dialogue on the Volga, which is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo humanitarian cooperation agency.