UrduPoint.com

Argentina Ramps Interest Rate To 97% As Inflation Soars

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation soars

Argentina's central bank on Monday hiked its base interest rate by six points to 97 percent as the government prepares to announce a spate of measures to tackle soaring inflation

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Argentina's central bank on Monday hiked its base interest rate by six points to 97 percent as the government prepares to announce a spate of measures to tackle soaring inflation.

It is the second time in less than a month that the bank has ramped up interest rates as year-on-year inflation hit almost 109 percent in April.

In a statement the central bank said the move aimed at "preventing financial volatility from acting as a driver of inflation expectations." Local media claim the government will announce a raft of measures over the coming week, such as an intervention in the exchange rate and facilitating imports to bring down prices.

The measures were prepared at the weekend during a meeting headed by Economy Minister Sergio Massa aimed at finding a way to tackle Argentina's economic woes just months out from a general election.

Latin America's third largest economy is in turmoil.

The peso lost 20 percent of its value against the dollar in a single week in mid April.

It briefly fell to 500 to the dollar on the informal exchange rate -- about double the rate of the official one -- before stabilizing at 470.

The central bank responded by pushing up interest rates by 10 points to 91 percent.

Inflation hit its highest level in three decades in 2022, finishing the year on 94.8 percent.

But it has kept on climbing and reached almost 109 percent year-on-year in April.

The cost of living has risen by 31 percent since the start of the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Driver Bank Argentina April Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

8 minutes ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

8 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

8 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

8 minutes ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

8 minutes ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.