Argentina Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Debt Settlement - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Argentina reached a debt settlement agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

"I want to notify you that the government of Argentina has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund," Fernandez said.

"The agreement does not obligate us to reach a zero deficit, does not impact public services ...

and it respects our investment plans in silence and technology," the president added.

The settlement agreement also would neither hamper the country's development or undermine the rights of retirees, he stressed.

The IMF-Argentina talks have been ongoing for months over the service of some $40 billion loan from a 2018 program, and pressure has been mounting on Buenos Aires to secure an agreement that will let it borrow again to replenish its foreign-exchange reserves and overcome soaring inflation.