Argentina Receives 6-Year Installment Plan to Pay Off Debt to Paris Club Creditors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The representatives of the Argentine government and Paris Club creditors agreed to reschedule payments on the country's debt for 6 years until 2028, Paris Club said.

On Friday, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said the country had reached an agreement with Paris Club on the debt. According to the organization, Argentina's debt is $1.972 billion.

"Repayment, denominated in the original loan currencies, by the Argentine Republic of the corresponding sums are to be made in 13 and successive semi-annual instalments, the first one to be made on December 2022, and the last one to be made on September 2028," a statement read.

Argentina has been negotiating with creditors for years. The previous economy minister, Martin Guzman, agreed with the club to defer the payment of the debt and did not allow a default.

The Paris Club is an informal intergovernmental organization of developed countries that provides loans to other states. Currently, the main goal of the club is to restructure the external debt of developing countries.