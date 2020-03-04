UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Recruits Leading Banks To Help Restructure Debt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:52 PM

Argentina recruits leading banks to help restructure debt

The Argentine government recruited three major banks to guide a massive debt restructuring as the country seeks to emerge from an economic crisis, the economy ministry announced Wednesday

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):The Argentine government recruited three major banks to guide a massive debt restructuring as the country seeks to emerge from an economic crisis, the economy ministry announced Wednesday.

The institutions designated as underwriting banks are the Bank of America, HSBC and Lazard, which has been retained as a financial adviser.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who took office in December, is seeking to renegotiate $195 billion of its $311 billion foreign debt.

That includes a deeply unpopular $57 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund negotiated by Fernandez's center-right predecessor Mauricio Macri in 2018.

Fernandez has refused the final $13 billion disbursement of the loan, leaving Argentina's exposure at $44 billion.

The IMF concluded in a report last month that Argentina's debt was "not sustainable" and urged the government to generate funds from private investors.

Argentina's economy shrank by 2.1 percent in 2019. The country has been in recession since mid-2018 as poverty and unemployment rise, with inflation surpassing 50 percent over the last year.

An IMF mission has been in Argentina since Monday. The government said it intends to present an offer to private bondholders this month, while continuing talks with the IMF.

The economy ministry has asked holders of external debt bonds "to report their identities and holdings in order to facilitate communication."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Bank Guide Argentina December 2018 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

55 minutes ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

10 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Urges Putin, Erdogan to Find 'Imm ..

10 minutes ago

New James Bond Movie Postponed Until November 2020 ..

10 minutes ago

Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first ..

10 minutes ago

Pentagon Fails to Collect Overdue Acquisition, Ser ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.