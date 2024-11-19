Argentina rejects parts of G20 draft final declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

Argentina rejects parts of a draft final G20 summit declaration but will not stand in the way of it being signed and adopted, the office of President Javier Milei said on Monday

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Argentina rejects parts of a draft final G20 summit declaration but will not stand in the way of it being signed and adopted, the office of President Javier Milei said on Monday.

"Without blocking the declaration of the other leaders, President Javier Milei has made clear... he will not give support to several points in the declaration," it said in a statement.

The points objected to included the regulation of social media content, the reform of global bodies and "especially the idea" of stepped-up state intervention to combat hunger.

"For the first time since it has been part of it (the G20), the national government has signed the presidents' declaration while dissociating itself partially" from parts of it reflecting a UN-led agenda for sustainable development.

The Argentine position highlighted Milei's perceived role as spoiler at the G20 summit bringing together leaders of the world's biggest economies in Rio for a summit running over Monday and Tuesday.

It also deepened a rift evident between Milei -- a right-wing leader who has employed radical austerity at home to bring down inflation and who is a super-fan of US President-elect Donald Trump -- and the G20 host, Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, a left-wing president who launched a global alliance against hunger as he opened the gathering, was visibly cooler towards Milei when he welcomed leaders to the summit.

As host, Brazil has had to try to find common ground between very different G20 member countries -- including the United States, China and Russia -- while still projecting some sense of international cooperation.

Lula's anti-hunger alliance won the backing of all G20 member countries -- including, after much last-minute negotiation, Argentina.

But Milei, proud of the free-market, small-government doctrine he pursues, has cast himself as a political figure in the same mold as Trump.

He also hews to a free-speech absolutist position shared with Trump's billionaire adviser Elon Musk, boss of Tesla and owner of the social media network X.

Milei also prioritizes economic development over environmental conservation. Last week, Milei's government pulled its delegation out of UN climate talks taking place in Azerbaijan.