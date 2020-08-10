Argentina, Russia to Hold Next Session of Economic Commission This Year - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Argentina and Russia aim to convene the next session of their bilateral economic and trade commission via a videoconference before the end of 2020, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

The session of the bilateral commission was initially scheduled to be held at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, but the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have the mixed commission on economics that gets together once a year, they are planning in the near future not to meet [but] are trying to make a videoconference ... Definitely, before the end of the year, that would happen because we cannot have a year of void meetings," Lagorio said.

In the next session, the partners will discuss upgrading their trade ties to the paradigm of the 21st century, such as nuclear energy and renewables, according to the ambassador.

Moreover, the sides will also touch upon Russia's offer on possible uranium mining in Argentina with the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies.

"The uranium matter is very important because we are adding a 21st century oriented bilateral issue to our mutual relationship," Lagorio noted.

In January 2018, Moscow and Buenos Aires signed a memorandum of understanding on uranium mining in Argentina. In late 2018, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Argentina had offered the corporation to join a uranium mining project in the South American country and share its technologies with Buenos Aires.

The signed memorandum envisages the bilateral cooperation on uranium mining with the use of the in-situ leaching method. The investments are to reach $250 million.