UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Sets New Deadline For Creditors, Presenting New Debt Revamp Proposal

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Argentina Sets New Deadline For Creditors, Presenting New Debt Revamp Proposal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Argentina has come up with a new debt restructuring offer and has once again extended the deadline for creditors to agree, the country's Ministry of Economy has announced.

"The Republic will extend the expiration of the Invitation until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, [21:00 GMT] on August 4, 2020," a Sunday government statement says.

The previously agreed upon deadline for holding debt restructuring negotiations was set for July 24. Creditors who agree to restructuring sooner will get better compensation.

"The Republic encourages all investors to consider the revised terms of its Invitation and join the Republic in creating a sustainable path for the recovery of Argentina's economy," the government said.

Argentina's latest proposal to restructure $65 billion of foreign bonds comes amid stalled talks with creditors.

"Together with the US$1.9 billion of interest payments disbursed by the Republic between December 2019 and April 2020, the additional commitments proposed by Argentina under the revised terms of its Invitation evidence the Republic's good faith and willingness to remain engaged with the international financial community, which can play an important role in Argentina's economic recovery," the government said on Sunday.

Argentina defaulted for the ninth time in May and has repeatedly extended the deadline to reach a deal with creditors. Argentina is expected to formally present its new proposal to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The government also said on Sunday that Argentina will submit a bill to Congress in the coming days to restructure its local-law, foreign Currency debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange New York Argentina April May July August December Congress Sunday 2019 2020 All Government Billion P

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

9 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

9 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.