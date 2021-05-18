UrduPoint.com
Argentina Suspends Beef Exports For 30 Days

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:00 AM

Argentina suspends beef exports for 30 days

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Argentina, the fourth-largest exporter of beef in the world with some 819,000 tons sent abroad in 2020, suspended foreign sales for 30 days to combat price increases on the domestic market, the government said in a statement Monday.

"As a consequence of the sustained increase of the price of beef on the domestic market, the government decided to implement a set of measures aimed at regulating the sector, restricting speculative practices and avoiding tax evasion in foreign trade. During the implementation of these measures, beef exports are limited for 30 days," a statement from the presidency said.

