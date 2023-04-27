UrduPoint.com

Argentina Switches To Payments For Imports From China In Yuan - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Argentina Switches to Payments for Imports From China in Yuan - Economy Minister

Argentina is switching to paying for imports from China in yuan against the backdrop of issues with maintaining reserves of the central bank, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Tomas Massa said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Argentina is switching to paying for imports from China in yuan against the backdrop of issues with maintaining reserves of the central bank, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Tomas Massa said on Wednesday.

"We activated the swap with China ... which will allow us to import from this country in yuan, thereby replacing $1 billion and 40 million in April and $790 million starting in May," Massa said on Twitter, adding that "the worst drought in our history reduced our exports by $15 billion and challenged us to maintain reserves to secure imports of goods and resources that are key to the country.

"

He noted that such measures provide greater strength to the country's reserves.

The currency swap agreement between Argentina and China has been in force for years and has been revised several times by both sides. In November 2022, Argentina negotiated the expansion of the swap agreement to maintain central bank reserves. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez then said that the country was given the right to "freely dispose" of 35 billion yuan, or $5 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Twitter Drought Bank Argentina April May November From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

Bank Alfalah continues its growth momentum

12 minutes ago
 Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around L ..

Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around Lachin Corridor - Foreign Minis ..

13 minutes ago
 US growth cools in first quarter as recession fear ..

US growth cools in first quarter as recession fears deepen

11 minutes ago
 HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, sett ..

HBL's Q1 '23 profit rises to Rs 21.5 billion, setting new benchmarks in challeng ..

11 minutes ago
 World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Dr ..

World Bank Says Commodity Prices to See Largest Drop in 2023 Since Pandemic

11 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 bill ..

Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.