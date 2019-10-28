(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Argentina's Central Bank has decreased the dollar purchase limit from $10,000 to $200 per month after opposition leader Alberto Fernandez won the presidential election, media reported on Monday.

The election was held in Argentina on Sunday. With 91.21 percent of ballots counted, Fernandez gained 48.06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 40.4 percent.

According to the Clarin news outlet, the temporary measure to limit dollar purchases, which will be in effect until the end of December, was taken due to uncertainty in the market.

The move aims at preserving international reserves during the political transition that will culminate in a handover on December 10, the media said.

Additionally, the peso rate decreased considerably on Friday � down to 65. A week earlier, it stood at 60 cents per US dollar.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.