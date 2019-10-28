UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Central Bank Cuts Dollar Purchase Limit After Presidential Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:26 PM

Argentina's Central Bank Cuts Dollar Purchase Limit After Presidential Election - Reports

Argentina's Central Bank has decreased the dollar purchase limit from $10,000 to $200 per month after opposition leader Alberto Fernandez won the presidential election, media reported on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Argentina's Central Bank has decreased the dollar purchase limit from $10,000 to $200 per month after opposition leader Alberto Fernandez won the presidential election, media reported on Monday.

The election was held in Argentina on Sunday. With 91.21 percent of ballots counted, Fernandez gained 48.06 percent of the vote, while incumbent President Mauricio Macri secured 40.4 percent.

According to the Clarin news outlet, the temporary measure to limit dollar purchases, which will be in effect until the end of December, was taken due to uncertainty in the market.

The move aims at preserving international reserves during the political transition that will culminate in a handover on December 10, the media said.

Additionally, the peso rate decreased considerably on Friday � down to 65. A week earlier, it stood at 60 cents per US dollar.

Argentina has been in a deep economic recession for years. Persistently high inflation and a growing unemployment rate leave some 35 percent of the population below the poverty line. In late June 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $50-billion standby loan to Argentina. Then, in late October of the same year, the IMF agreed to increase the total size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Loan IMF Dollar Vote Bank Same Argentina June October December Sunday 2018 Market Media From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Committee constituted for clean green Pakistan ind ..

3 minutes ago

US Delegation on New START Treaty to Come to Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Seoul Offers Pyongyang Talks on Renewal of Joint P ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Human Rights Watchdog Says Death Toll in Pro ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.63 a barrel T ..

29 minutes ago

Trump booed at World Series baseball game

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.