BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Argentina's Central Bank introduces capital controls, requiring banks to obtain preliminary authorization to distribute their earnings abroad, according to the bank's statement made amid economic and political instability in the country.

"Financial institutions are required to have a preliminary authorization by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic for distributing their earnings," the statement, issued on Friday, read.

Meanwhile, the Pagina12 news outlet reported that the regulation concerned transferring earnings abroad.

According to the outlet, Argentina's Central Bank is also considering imposing restrictions on dollar purchases by major investors.

The Central Bank has also decided to restrict large export companies' access to peso in an effort to make them sell dollars, the regulator has said.

Since the announcement of the preliminary elections results in mid-August, Argentina's economy has faced a downturn which resulted in a sharp peso drop and prompted international credit rating agencies to downgrade the rating of Latin America's third-largest economy.