UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely To Worsen Monetary Situation - Ex-Deputy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Monetary Situation - Ex-Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Argentinian government's new economic emergency measures may delay the depreciation of the national Currency for a short time but will ultimately make the situation even worse, Sebastian Galiani, a former secretary of economic policy and deputy minister with the Argentinian Ministry of Treasury, which has since been reformed into the Ministry of Economy, told Sputnik.

The government announced on Sunday a set of measures, which includes an interest rate hike, among other things, to curb runaway inflation. Argentina's inflation soared past the 30-year watershed of 100% in February, making it a country with one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

"The measures announced yesterday are unlikely to impact the inflation rate. Inflation very likely will be around 10% in May and above 10% in June. The increase in the interest rate can delay some weeks, maybe a month or two a further depreciation of the peso, but not more than that," Galiani, who is now an economics professor at the University of Maryland, said.

He explained that private agents will go back to demanding more Dollars in their portfolios ahead of the PASO (Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory) elections in August.

Meanwhile, the increase in the interest rate will lead to higher currency emission , meaning that "after a short period, the disequilibrium in the pesos market will be even larger," according to the economist.

"At this point, the economic team does not have instruments to fight inflation. Even obtaining extra funds from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) is not clear that would help reduce inflation because the government will have to produce a mega devaluation in the official exchange rate," Galiani concluded.

Argentina entered an economic crisis in 2018, with annual inflation staying above 50% since then. The country has also experienced a severe devaluation of its national currency, with the Argentinian peso losing over half of its value against the US Dollar in 2018.

That same year, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan for Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. Later, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF World Exchange Dollar Budget Same Lead Argentina February May June August Sunday 2018 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

21 minutes ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

21 minutes ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

21 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

21 minutes ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

21 minutes ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.