Argentina's gross domestic product shrank by 1.8 percent in 2024, falling less than expected during President Javier Milei's first year in office, according to official statistics released Tuesday

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Argentina's gross domestic product shrank by 1.8 percent in 2024, falling less than expected during President Javier Milei's first year in office, according to official statistics released Tuesday.

The contraction announced by the national statistics agency Indec was far smaller than the 3.6 percent and 3.5 percent declines forecast by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund respectively.

After sinking into a deep recession in the first three quarters of 2024 after Milei began implementing a drastic austerity program, the economy grew by a bullish 5.

5 percent year-on-year in December, Indec said.

Milei, a highly divisive figure in Argentina, had yet to react to the data but on X he shared a post that hailed December's growth as a sign "the economy is responding to the reforms" implemented by the libertarian leader.

Milei's government has forecast runaway growth of 5.5 percent this year.

Tuesday's GDP figures are the latest in a slew of positive economic indicators for the right-winger, who brandished a chainsaw on the campaign trail in 2023 as a symbol of his plans to restore fiscal discipline and tame chronic inflation.