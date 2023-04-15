UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Inflation Jumps To New Record Of 104.3% In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Argentina's inflation jumps to new record of 104.3% in March

Annual consumer inflation in Argentina jumped to a new record of 104.3% in March, according to data released Friday by the country's national statistics agency

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) -:Annual consumer inflation in Argentina jumped to a new record of 104.3% in March, according to data released Friday by the country's national statistics agency.

The annual gain was an uptick from a 102.5% increase in February � the highest level for the South American country since the early 1990s.

The figure came in higher than market estimates of 97.6%.

On a monthly basis, consumer inflation rose 7.7% in March, according to the figures released by state statistics authority INDEC.

While the figure came in higher than market expectation of 7.2%, it is a gain from 6.7% in February.

Argentina's central bank on March 16 increased its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 78%

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Argentina February March Market From

Recent Stories

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefir ..

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

19 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individua ..

Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individuals, Entities - Decrees

20 seconds ago
 Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zard ..

Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zardari conspiracy case

22 seconds ago
 EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

23 seconds ago
 SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arres ..

SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arrested from examination centre

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meetin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.