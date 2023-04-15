(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) -:Annual consumer inflation in Argentina jumped to a new record of 104.3% in March, according to data released Friday by the country's national statistics agency.

The annual gain was an uptick from a 102.5% increase in February � the highest level for the South American country since the early 1990s.

The figure came in higher than market estimates of 97.6%.

On a monthly basis, consumer inflation rose 7.7% in March, according to the figures released by state statistics authority INDEC.

While the figure came in higher than market expectation of 7.2%, it is a gain from 6.7% in February.

Argentina's central bank on March 16 increased its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 78%