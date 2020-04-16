BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Inflation in Argentine reached 3.3 percent throughout March to a total of 48.8 percent year-on-year, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said on Wednesday.

In February, inflation was 2 percent, or 50.3 percent per annum.

According to the INDEC's freshly released data, prices increased the most for educational services, by 17.5 percent, with March being the month when the academic year begins in Argentina. Telecommunication prices went significantly up too, by 8.3 percent.

With regard to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on consumer prices, it is yet to be seen in the next month's report as Argentina declared a nationwide lockdown on March 20.