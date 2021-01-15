UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Inflation Reaches 36.1% In 2020 In Light Of Pandemic - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Argentina's Inflation Reaches 36.1% in 2020 in Light of Pandemic - Statistics Agency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Argentina's inflation amounted to 36.1 percent in 2020 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic compared to 53.8 percent a year earlier, the National Institute of Statistics and Census said on Thursday.

"The overall level of growth in consumer prices in December was 4 percent, gaining 36.1 percent in 12 months," the agency said in a report.

In December, the highest rise was seen in prices for products of the health care and culture sectors, increasing 5.2 percent.

Argentina remains the country with one of the highest inflation rates in Latin America.

