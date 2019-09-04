UrduPoint.com
Argentina's YPF, Russia's Gazprom Still Working On Gas Exploration Project - Official

Argentina's YPF and Russia's Gazprom are still working on their joint gas exploration project and need some more time to finalize the details, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview

"It's a little bit of an unfinished novel. YPF and Gazprom have been on the verge of signing this agreement for a while.

So we are waiting for the final touch, but they are working very hard, the two of them ... It will come. Sometimes you need more of time to have the whole maturity, but it's there," Lagorio said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

