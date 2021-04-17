Argentine Economy Minister to Visit Moscow, Meet Russian Finance Minister Soon - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman will visit Moscow in the upcoming days to meet Russian Minister for Economic Development Anton Siluanov, the press service of the Argentine Ministry for Economy said.

"The last stop of the European trip [of Guzman] will be Moscow where the minister will be joined by presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini and together they will focus on deepening the strategic relations with Russia ...

Moreover, Guzman will hold a meeting with his counterpart, Anton Siluanov, and representatives of the Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

During the meetings, Guzman is going to discuss restructuring the Argentine debt to the International Monetary Fund.

The Argentine minister will also touch on the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Latin American nation.

The exact date of the visit has not been specified.