UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Inflation Rate Hit 28-Year High In 2019 - Statistics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Argentine Inflation Rate Hit 28-Year High in 2019 - Statistics

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Argentina's 53.8 percent inflation rate in 2019 was the highest figure the South American nation has seen in 28 years, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

It is second only to the rate recorded in 1991 when inflation surged to 84 percent, according to official figures published in the agency's report.

Consumer prices rose 53 percent year-on-year in December. Healthcare was the hardest-hit sector with a 72.1 inflation rate, followed by communications with 63.9 percent and food with 56.8 percent.

Argentina's economy has been in a free fall since the national Currency lost almost a fifth of its value in 2018. The new administration took over in December and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund and other creditors in a bid to rescue the region's second most inflation-hit country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Argentina December 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

1 hour ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.