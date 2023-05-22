Argentine Oil, Gas Trade Union Says Launches Indefinite Strike Over Workplace Accidents

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Argentine oil and gas trade union of the provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa announced on Monday that it has launched a massive indefinite strike due to the Argentine government's disregard for the lives and safety of workers.

"Patience is over, action begins. The managing committee of the union of oil and gas companies of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa launched the massive general strike in the Neuquen basin. Tired of the tragic accidents that cause deaths and injuries to workers, and in the absence of a response from the companies and the national government to address this situation, we have decided to apply the plan of struggle defined last Thursday," the Private Oil and Gas Union of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa tweeted.

On Wednesday, one of the latest incidents took place in the city of Plottier, resulting in a worker losing their arm. Workers in Argentina's oil and gas sector demanded urgent measures to address the occupational safety situation, as well as the presence of representatives of the Labor Ministry and the occupational risk management in the production areas.

Media reported that the Argentine union of oil and gas workers had joined the strike.

In September 2022, three workers died in an explosion and subsequent fire at the New American Oil refinery in Neuquen. The explosion was followed by a strike by oil and gas unions over the disregard for workers' lives and safety.