UrduPoint.com

Argentine Oil, Gas Trade Union Says Launches Indefinite Strike Over Workplace Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Argentine Oil, Gas Trade Union Says Launches Indefinite Strike Over Workplace Accidents

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Argentine oil and gas trade union of the provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa announced on Monday that it has launched a massive indefinite strike due to the Argentine government's disregard for the lives and safety of workers.

"Patience is over, action begins. The managing committee of the union of oil and gas companies of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa launched the massive general strike in the Neuquen basin. Tired of the tragic accidents that cause deaths and injuries to workers, and in the absence of a response from the companies and the national government to address this situation, we have decided to apply the plan of struggle defined last Thursday," the Private Oil and Gas Union of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa tweeted.

On Wednesday, one of the latest incidents took place in the city of Plottier, resulting in a worker losing their arm. Workers in Argentina's oil and gas sector demanded urgent measures to address the occupational safety situation, as well as the presence of representatives of the Labor Ministry and the occupational risk management in the production areas.

Media reported that the Argentine union of oil and gas workers had joined the strike.

In September 2022, three workers died in an explosion and subsequent fire at the New American Oil refinery in Neuquen. The explosion was followed by a strike by oil and gas unions over the disregard for workers' lives and safety.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Oil Died Neuquen Rio Negro Argentina September Gas From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all ..

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all fields

9 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regi ..

Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regional, international developmen ..

10 hours ago
 Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.