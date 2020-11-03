Argentine President Expects 2020 Inflation to Fall by 20 Percentage Points Year-On-Year

Argentina expects the inflation to drop by over 20 percentage points in 2020 from last year's 53.8 percent, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentina expects the inflation to drop by over 20 percentage points in 2020 from last year's 53.8 percent, President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview.

In 2019, Argentina's inflation hit a 28-year high. This was also one of the highest rates in Latin America. In 1991, inflation in the country totaled 84 percent, according to the Central Bank.

"We will implement an inflation plan, this year our inflation will be lower by more than 20 percentage points compared to last year, but, to tell the truth, we have a lot of hard work to put the economy back on track.

We need to calm it down," Fernandez said.

The Argentine economy is going through hard times, with the situation being aggravated by coronavirus restrictions. In the second quarter, the country's GDP fell by 19.1 percent year-on-year. The number of people living below the poverty line climbed in the first half of the year to 40.9 percent, or 11.7 million people. Of these, about 3 million live in extreme poverty.