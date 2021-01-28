UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Says Talks With IMF On Debt Settlement So Far Proved 'Constructive'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021)   The talks between the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the settlement of the Latin American country's huge debt of some $45 billion have been "constructive," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday at a Davos Agenda session.

"The dialogue with the International Monetary Fund is well underway and has so far been highly constructive, we have received countless shows of support both from the international community and from the members of the G20. Re-negotiation of the terms of agreement with IMF will bring new macroeconomic perspectives and a common understanding of the specific needs of the local economy," Fernandez said.

The president noted that the current administration had inherited the fiscal crisis, but did not cause it, while the former management of IMF is also responsible for granting a loan which ultimately proved ineffective and did not bring any viable results for the economy of the Latin American country.

"There is no more room for irresponsible austerity, unrealistic demands that undermine our own credibility as well as that of those who demand grant unrealistic support. The program to be agreed with the IMF will be sent to the Argentine Congress to bring on board all of the political spectrum as part of the development path," Fernandez underlined.

