Argentine Stock Market Down 3% Following Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:06 PM
The Argentine stock exchange had lost almost three percent midway through trading on Monday following the election victory a day earlier of protectionist Alberto Fernandez
Argentina also announced strict Currency exchange controls earlier in the day to stem a capital flight, as the Peronist Fernandez met with market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri in a bid to reassure investors.