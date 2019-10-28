Argentine stock market down 3% following elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Argentine stock exchange had lost almost three percent midway through trading on Monday following the election victory a day earlier of protectionist Alberto Fernandez

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Argentine stock exchange had lost almost three percent midway through trading on Monday following the election victory a day earlier of protectionist Alberto Fernandez.

Argentina also announced strict Currency exchange controls earlier in the day to stem a capital flight, as the Peronist Fernandez met with market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri in a bid to reassure investors.